From Washington’s perspective, it was Canada and Europe that had drifted, economically, militarily, and morally, from the values they once shared with the US: free speech, freedom of conscience, open political competition, and genuine democratic pluralism. When the Americans had the audacity to “remove the sign from the window,” to borrow Mr. Carney’s phrase, and point this out, it was treated as sacrilege. What followed has been less principled resistance than petulant outrage at being called to account.

And so, Mr. Carney delivered a masterful speech urging the world to stop living in lies, while simultaneously presenting a catalogue of them. Consider just a few.

