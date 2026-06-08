The first is Omar Alghabra. He used to be the head of the Canadian Arab Federation — which had their government funding cut off because they were too antisemitic. Alghabra personally lobbied the Canadian government to legalize Hamas and Hezbollah. He wanted them removed from the list of terrorist groups.

The second antisemite is a radical lawyer named Avnish Nanda, who specializes in representing Islamists and antisemites. One of his cases was just atrocious: you might remember that pro-Hamas extremists set up an illegal encampment at the University of Alberta, designed to humiliate and intimidate Jewish students and staff. When the university tried to clear away those hateful trespassers, Nanda sued the university, trying to stop them from removing them.

Please sign the petition and write the suggested letter enclosed.

Read more >