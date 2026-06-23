The man accused of killing a Montreal police officer in the city’s heavily Jewish Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood before being shot dead by police left behind a 104-page manifesto filled with explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist rhetoric, communist ideology, and grievances commonly associated with the online “incel” movement.

While early coverage, including that of the CBC, has largely focused on the suspect’s apparent “incel” beliefs, the manifesto itself points to a broader and more radical worldview: an amalgam of explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist conspiracy theories, far-left anti-capitalist ideology and grievances about male loneliness and modern dating.

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IMAGE: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press, via Associated Press