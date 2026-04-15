Congratulations. Not for winning Canadians over. That part is still very much in dispute. No, congratulations on finding a way around them.



Canadians voted. They chose parties, platforms, and direction. They sent MPs to Ottawa to carry that forward. That was the deal. And then you broke it.



Five MPs, elected under one banner, crossed the floor and handed you the seats you could not win. Not after a new vote. Not after asking their constituents.

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(Photo: Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press, 2026)

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