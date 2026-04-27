In a major update for the May 16th Unite the Kingdom rally in London, Tommy shares heartfelt gratitude for an extraordinary act of generosity from American businessman and philanthropist Dr Bob Shillman, who has contributed a remarkable $100,000 to support the event.

This contribution has been absolutely vital. Without Dr. Shillman’s backing, reaching this stage of preparation simply would not have been possible. His support reflects not only generosity, but a deep commitment to a shared cause that reaches beyond borders.

Dr. Shillman joins the conversation to speak passionately about the preservation of Western culture—describing it as an issue of absolute importance. He highlights the enduring “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States, united in their belief that the values, traditions, and identity of the West must be protected for future generations.

At the same time, despite this incredible contribution, there remains a crucial funding gap. Organising what is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in central London requires significant resources, particularly to ensure that every attendee can clearly see and hear the speakers through a professional-grade sound and screen system. This final stage is essential to delivering the event at the level it deserves.

Momentum is building, and the foundation has been laid—but more support is urgently needed to bring this vision fully to life. This is a defining moment. With continued backing, this event can stand as a powerful expression of unity, purpose, and cultural pride.

This video is both a message of sincere thanks—and a call to action.

Listen here >

Please support the event here: https://www.urbanscoop.news/support-us/