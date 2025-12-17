The media has lied about nearly every major cultural flashpoint in recent memory—from the “Hands up, don’t shoot” narrative in Ferguson, to the Russia Hoax, to the “very fine people” lie in Charlottesville, to Hunter Biden’s laptop. These weren’t honest mistakes, they were coordinated efforts to shape elections, fuel unrest, and divided a nation. And many Americans still believe them today.

In this 5-Minute Video from 2023, Tim Pool walks us through the media’s most egregious deceptions—lies that the Obama DOJ, court records, and direct transcripts have all debunked. So why are these stories still treated as truth? Why do institutions keep doubling down? Our culture rewards emotions over evidence, feeling over fact. But informed citizens must think for themselves. This isn’t about race or politics—it’s about truth. If we can’t call out lies, what kind of country are we becoming? Watch and decide for yourself.

Listen here >

Image: Photo credit: z_wei/iStock/Getty Images