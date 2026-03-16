A fierce debate over food practices and religious freedom has erupted after the controversy surrounding Rangrez, an Indian restaurant in London, whose Sikh owner faced massive harassment by Muslim groups after refusing to serve halal meat, and was later arrested.

The growing tensions eventually forced restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor to shut down the establishment after more than a decade and a half in operation. For Kapoor, the decision represented the end of a business he had dedicated years to building and a blow to his livelihood in a Western country that has been hijacked by Muslims who once arrived as immigrants, but have since acquired substantial demographic and institutional presence within society and administrative structures.

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