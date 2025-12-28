We are a world at war whether people acknowledge it or not: Globalism vs. nation-states. The globalist war on the world’s nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of the objective world of facts into the madness of the subjective world of feelings. Psychological warfare subdues the enemy without destroying the physical infrastructure of society. It replaces brute force with mind control, shattering consensus on what is real by denying the existence of objective reality.

