Mahyar Tousi joins Francis and Konstantin of Triggernometry to break down the real situation unfolding in Iran right now. What started on 28 December 2025 as protests over a collapsing economy and skyrocketing inflation has rapidly morphed into the largest nationwide unrest since 2022, with demonstrators in dozens of cities calling not just for economic relief but for systemic political change and even the overthrow of the clerical regime.

Protests have spread across nearly all provinces, markets and universities, and reports indicate dozens of deaths, thousands of arrests and brutal crackdowns on demonstrators, including gunfire and raids on hospitals, as Iranians voice deep frustration with corruption, repression and daily hardship. Meanwhile, the Iranian government is internally fractured, shifting blame and threatening harsher responses, even as external tensions with the US and Israel add another volatile layer to an already explosive moment. We’ll question the narratives, separate fact from propaganda, and explore what this could mean for Iran’s future and the region tonight.

