Little Rock is no longer a sleepy Southern city — it is a frontline example of how stealth Islamification advances when politicians pander, schools submit, voter machines activate inside mosques, and youth are shipped off to Sharia training centers. Mayor Scott’s repeated appearances, the Sheriff’s Office photo-ops, candidates lining up for selfies on the former football field, and Get Loud’s registration drives at every major Islamic event reveal a disturbing pattern of collusion.

While residents are lectured about “diversity,” their stadiums are converted into Eid prayer halls, their schools teach hijabs and Ramadan, their churches are bought out, and children are funneled toward parallel societies exposed by RAIR as Muslim Brotherhood outposts. The Islamic Center of Little Rock’s own expansion videos and the Mayor’s Facebook posts document exactly where this ends: more mosques, more Islamic schools, more political power, and less America.

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Image: RAIR