Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government has silently released a digital ID system through an app in the Google Play Store. Titled the “GC Wallet,” the app was developed by Employment and Social Development Canada and is described as a “secure and convenient way to store and access your official digital credentials.”

The government says the GC Wallet is intended to be a “foundational component” of a forthcoming digital credential ecosystem and is expected to expand beyond its initial documents to include a broader range of official federal credentials.

Read more >

Image generated by ChatGPT AI.