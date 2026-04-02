Latest law allows Liberals to clear private property for their high-speed rail monstrosity
The proposed 300+ km/h bullet train would link Toronto to Quebec City along a dedicated corridor with five mandated stops along the way.
Bill C-15 received royal assent after moving swiftly through the Liberal-packed Senate last week.Marketed as an omnibus budget bill, the legislation quietly embeds the High-Speed Rail Network Act within it, effectively handing the federal government sweeping new tools to fast-track the ALTO high-speed rail project. The proposed 300+ km/h bullet train would link Toronto to Quebec City along a dedicated corridor with five mandated stops along the way.
The route carves a straight, 60-metre-wide (more than 200 feet) fenced corridor through prime farmland, rural homes, wetlands and ecologically sensitive areas across southern Ontario and Quebec.
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