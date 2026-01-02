Come listen, let me tell you, friend

The nature of the man you face

I am one of those who can still trace

The blood of kings within his veins

You will not find me bend and scrape

And go with head bowed to my grave

You will not see me kneel and beg

Forgiveness from another race

The world forgets, but I do not

When all your complaints were as dust.

I am the sorry remnant of a mighty race

A shadow of my father’s grace

A whisper where my forebears roared

A dog with half a lion’s face

But still, you see, enough remains

That all your anger and your hate

Moves me not, and never shakes

The knowledge of what we have been.

Come, come all about me now

Like laughing jackals at the lion’s end

Tell me of old imagined crimes

Insult the land my people made

Pretend we never were, and never claimed

A better destiny than slaves

Pretend we were the source of every harm

Forget the courage and how brave

The battle was to give us thrones

How often others cast us down

How often we then rose again.

Pretend that those we overcame

Were innocents and womenfolk

Instead of warriors just the same

As we were then, and some remain

Too few to change this bitter fate

Pretend we offered nothing, then

We only stole and took by force

While walking on a road we built

While all the comfort in your life

Was purchased by our sacrifice.

Oh, my friend, you should have seen us then

Not through the eyes of bitter men

Not through the lies of those we beat

Who scribbled hate after defeat

The history you know and cite

Was written by a loser’s hand

Or someone casting back a net

To dredge up every negative

Defame them as you please, my friend

I know my kind were better men.

I see it still, it will not fade

And what a curse it is to see

A glory that no longer shines

A struggle that should humble all

Who saw that rise and feels the fall . . .

We said we’d never be again

The slaves that Romans, Vikings, Normans too

All tried to make us in their turns

Before we became the masters of our fate

And of yours, too.

You scold us for the chains you wore

When every hand was using them

And we alone, among the rest

Said ‘Lay those chains aside, my friend’

When we alone, of those that sat

Atop the world, masters of all

Put that power to the end of it.

And every nation that we broke

Each one that we defeated at some stage

Was also, too many times to name

A place that we did liberate

At the cost of our own blood

And to the passing of our strength

When wearied by a thousand wars

The greatest fought for other men

Our crown then slipped

Each and all forget that it

Fell when we were saving them.

Today our living are but half alive

Like ghosts who are already dead

They bow to every pride but ours

Respecting every difference

And learning well the lesson that

Our own flag is to be disgraced

Our own people are to be abused

Our own children weep abed

And nothing, now, is to be said of it.

But half my father’s steel is still in me

His half of a diminished store

The blood has thinned but not entire

The body’s weak, but there’s still fire

Smouldering within, the last cold embers

Of a mighty flame

That burns, and burns, and burns away

The shame that you would put on me.

The truth is, friend,

I’ll not apologise to you

That my father’s father strode the world

Or mothers here on these green shores

Once birthed a race of giants that you feared

Nor will I now submit

To the treasons that my leaders speak

And if what shadow of defiance comes from me

Is so little a thing as these mere words

Still, still, it is something still . . .

When others bow and fawn and beg

That I will not, and won’t till Death

Ends all our words and thoughts and deeds.

Written by Daniel Jupp - The Conservative Woman

January 1, 2026

