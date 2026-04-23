Journalist Barbara Kay faces multiple human rights complaints over
Ms. Kay, an award-winning columnist and writer for the National Post, Epoch Times, and Post Millennial, has received two individual complaints and one retaliation complaint arising from her social media posts and public commentary. The complaints allege discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression and sex.
Ms. Kay defended her position, stating, “I would never give credence to something as a reality when it is not a reality.”