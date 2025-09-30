Bill C-9 states: “For greater certainty, the communication of a statement does not incite or promote hatred … solely because it discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends.” The bill allows Canadians to express “disdain” and “dislike” without worrying about facing criminal charges, yet Canadians must be careful not to possess illegal emotions that involve “detestation” or “vilification.” It’s not “hate” to discredit, humiliate, hurt, offend, and dislike people; it is “hate” to detest and vilify people. Are we clear?

