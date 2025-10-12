Our freedoms are fragile. They will not survive and thrive automatically, but only through the passionate and active support of Canadians who love their free and democratic society. If we do not want Canada to become a police state by Christmas, Canadians need to contact their MPs and urge them to vote against Bills C-2, C-8 and C-9, and urge them to oppose the re-introduction of former Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act.

