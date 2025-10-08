About a million New Yorkers are Jewish. You’d expect them to be fiercely opposed to Mamdani’s candidacy. On the contrary, a July poll showed that 43% of the city’s Jews, and 67% of Jews between 18 and 44, support Mamdani.

Donald Trump, who moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and mediated the historic Abraham Accords, is an apostle of hate – particularly, one gathers, anti-Semitic hate.

