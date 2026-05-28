Muslim Brotherhood-linked MAC held its national convention at Toronto’s taxpayer-funded Enercare Center, where CMPAC facilitators silently allowed “Jew free” to dominate the live word cloud in a youth “Visionaries of the Ummah” activism workshop opened with praise for founder Hasan al-Banna.

Not one facilitator, organizer, or adult in attendance, including staff from the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) objected, removed it, or addressed it.

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