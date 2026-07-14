Bash Back, a militant transgender rights group, has singled Les Streeting out in its campaign to ‘smash transphobia’ through ‘direct harm’. The group has produced an online guide urging supporters to identify ‘transphobic’ individuals and then ‘hit them repeatedly until they desist from their activities’. Suitable targets, the chilling booklet suggests, include the ‘offices of transphobic MPs’. This is illustrated, by way of example, with a photograph of Streeting’s constituency office.

Also on Bash Back’s hit list are organisations including Sex Matters, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Free Speech Union. Activists are advised to target party conferences and ‘the property of transphobic public intellectuals’. And if there were still any doubt as to what all this is meant to inspire, the leaflet urges people to ‘choose your weapon’ above icons of a hammer, a mask and a fire extinguisher.

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