In Canada and elsewhere, this marriage between people who claim to be “anti-racist” and value human rights, and those, such as Hamas, who oppress women, stone gay people and denigrate Jews, has been gathering steam on university campuses for decades. It is why, after October 7, we saw educational unions that claim to represent broad swaths of society and left-wing professors actively cheering on Hamas’s “resistance.” This likely goes a long way in explaining why Ottawa has done little to curb the tide of antisemitism — the Carney government’s recent spring fiscal update allocated over three-times more money to save whales than to save Canadian Jews — and has turned its back on its historic allies in Jerusalem.

The result of a decade of unfettered immigration without regard to shared values is that Canada’s multicultural mosaic, once hailed as a model for the world, has been smashed to pieces. Demonstrators openly hold antisemitic signs and call for genocide against Jews. Prominent taxpayer-funded Islamic charities, like the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), invite supporters of extremism and people who oppose liberal values to speak at their conventions.

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