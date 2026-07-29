Israel is continually falsely accused -- often by countries committing enormous war crimes -- of being a “settler-colonialist” nation, of practicing apartheid, and of genocide against Palestinians. It is excoriated in the United Nations, in European parliaments, by the international media, and by so-called human rights groups. None of the allegations against it are true. They cannot even be substantiated with facts or evidence.

Why is Israel never allowed to convincingly win wars waged against it? Why is it that Israel should bleed in self-defense while aggressors can walk away claiming victory? Why is it that Israel is frequently used by Western nations as a mere tool for their geopolitical ambitions? And why is it that Israel is blamed when plans set in motion by allies go awry?

In its short history, Israel has shown itself to be beyond heroic in defending civilization and the West. Netanyahu has duly earned the title “the Churchill of the Middle East.” Israel’s cowardly detractors, some of whom refused even to let the US use their airbases for strikes against Iran, whose ballistic missiles threaten them, should take the back seat they deserve and pipe down. It is time for the disparagement to stop.

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