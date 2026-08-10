Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel does not accept the 15-point roadmap proposed for the next phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan and that the Israel Defense Forces will not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas has been genuinely disarmed. Top of Form

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Israel’s position follows a warning from Shin Bet Director David Zini that Hamas could use the proposed transition to prolong negotiations and limit Israel’s ability to conduct military operations without surrendering its weapons.

“The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed,” Netanyahu said. “And when I say the disarming of Hamas, it means heavy weaponry, lighter weaponry, all weaponry. And we are talking about genuine disarmament, not fictitious disarmament.”

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Comment by Linda Goudsmit/August 10, 2026

I am an American citizen who respects, preserves, and protects my individual sovereignty and the sovereignty of the United States of America. The sovereign State of Israel cannot and should not allow others, including America, to determine what Israel will and will not accept to end the 3-year Gaza War against the State of Israel that began on October 7, 2023 when Hamas savages and other Palestinian militant groups invaded Israel and brutally attacked, captured, butchered, and murdered 1,200 Israeli civilians at a music festival!

Consider this inconvenient fact before anyone criticized Israel, Netanyahu, or calls Israel intransigent. What would America do if 6,000 Canadians breached our northern border and launched 4300 rockets on American soil and butchered and murdered 1200 Americans?? Would America allow those who fund the attackers and are in ideological agreement with them to determine her future??? Absolutely not! The whole idea is absurd!

The key countries involved in President Trump’s proposed Board of Peace 15-point plan are Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States. Seriously?? Egypt? Qatar? Turkey? It is an outrage and an insult to the sovereign State of Israel that was attacked on October 7, 2023. In a sane world, the nation that is attacked and prevails dictates the terms that end the war, not her enemies or those who fund them!!

Netanyahu is absolutely correct in rejecting this outrageous plan. It is unseemly and President Trump should never have authorized it.