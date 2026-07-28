The word “Islamism” was pushed into the Western lexicon through academia and government channels. Many of those who popularized it in the modern era operated from frameworks that treated the prescribed command of jihad as nothing more than a modern political reaction, rather than what it truly is: a core obligation deeply rooted in Islamic doctrine, the authentic Hadith, and the military campaigns and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

“The term ‘moderate Islam’ is being lathered up again. The patent of moderate Islam belongs to the West. There is no moderate or immoderate Islam; Islam is one. The aim of using such terms is to weaken Islam.”

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