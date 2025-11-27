Rising party star and parliamentary candidate Denice Westerberg opened with a question every Swedish family has asked in recent years. How did Sweden descend from a safe, prosperous and trusting society into a nation associated with gang warfare, child robberies, exploding crime rates and no-go zones.

She spoke of a Sweden her generation never fully knew. A Sweden where children could roam freely. Where girls could ride the subway home without fear. Where an isolated murder shook the entire country. She lamented both the children forced to grow up inside today’s turmoil and the older Swedes who watched in disbelief as political leaders dismantled the foundations of the country they built.

