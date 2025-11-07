One at a time our cities fall. Cathedrals dwindle as the mosques go up. Grubby muslim ghettos bloom and locals run to the suburbs, then the faraway hills. But you can’t hide. Far-left politicians will send immigrants to your village square. Trains, boats and planes will bring them in; buses dump them on your doorstep. Now mighty New York has gone; siezed by a communist muslim mayor bankrolled by the fiendish Soros family. One at a time our nations fall: Britain, France, the USA; civilisation bursting at the seams with sly international parasites. Idle white midwits cheer from the safety of their lily-white echo chambers, thrilled to see their socialist wet-dream slouched on every corner, knife in hand. One at a time the neighbours leave and are replaced. The atmosphere changes, then the smell, then the language and suddenly you are the stranger; the unwanted; the enemy. My advice is simple: get out while you can. New York is scheduled to morph into the latest 21st century mega-slum; western values discarded.

A LETTER TO NEW YORK

Just for once we British can give the Yanks a heads-up. You see, London’s already had Allah right up the wazoo and the results are in. Dirty, dangerous and cruel. Stabbings flourish in the street, in the schools, on the buses and the trains. Children stabbed while dancing, random stabbing for being white, Jewish or gay -or just for fun. Stabbed in the back or the bank, walking a dog, at the bus stop; maybe just trying to get home in one piece. If New Yorkers thought Harlem was as bad as things could get; believe me, it gets a lot worse than that. Muslim ghettos bring in-breeding, gang-rape and stabbing as standard.

New York will still be the city that never sleeps but only because everyone will know what’ll be waiting out there after dark. The revolting Zohram Mamdani has grabbed the Mayorship and millions -trust me, it’s millions- have already booked their one-way journeys to drink from his fountain of free taxpayer nectar. Islamification is a numbers game and you will be out-bred, out-eaten, outstripped, outstabbed and in the end, just outed. London’s Mayor -the Islamo-communist Sadiq Khan- has blazed a fiery crescent-trail for Mamdani to follow. If history repeats, then New York will be invaded, eviscerated, looted and despoiled.

Your streets, zones and subway stations will be re-named, in letters from an alphabet you cannot understand. Posters, adverts and loud public announcements will glare and blare but you won’t know what is being sold, arranged or organised. Ugly, inferior specimens of human life will appear everywhere; products of incest and inbreeding -common behaviour for the middle-east / indo-asian gutterclass. Nothing about your way of life will be respected; dogs eaten, churches vandalised, sidewalks heaped with garbage and filth; public defecation becoming just another ‘cultural’ innovation.

Stoutly-bred die-hards who choose to stay will wake up to the stink, the filth and the screech of jabbering jihadis. Soon the stay-behinds are reduced to creeping quietly around in the rare, isolated spaces where white faces are still welcome. I know; I did it myself, when Islam jackbooted its way into London. Soon you learn where not to walk, stop or linger as intolerance grows. It’s a space invasion, a redrawing of the territory. Threatened, targeted and afraid, you are driven first to the edges, then pursued, hated, repulsed, until you crash out in search of sanity, never to return.

England’s cities have been kebabbed, diced into scrapheaps; battlegrounds for the parasite nomads. London streets roar every weekend with chants for Palestine, jihad and six other brands of bloodthirst. Tonight (November 6th) half of Birmingham is in lockdown because a Jewish football team is scheduled to visit. Muslim extremists who control the main streets and ghettos are massing for action. At least 700 extra police have been drafted in, plus an unknowable quantity of armed anti-terror professionals. Tonight it’s Birmingham but tomorrow it could be anywhere else in the UK, as vast chunks of Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow are changing hands, one street at a time, and we all know it.

Maybe you think New York is too old, too tough, too hard-boiled American to submit. Get real, people. Unless you are prepared to actually stand and fight -for every street, every block, every bridge- then you are wrong: horribly wrong. Do not expect police protection. The master/servant relationship between muslim mayor and politicised police is vital to Islamic takeover. This strategy has been perfected by repetition in British, Swedish German and Belgian cities, and involves hard, ruthless changes to the way policing works.

In every area of conflict -social or criminal- all citizens of white european background are assumed to be “oppressors”. By contrast, immigrants who arrived yesterday are immediately absorbed into the swollen cadre of ethnic groups allotted “protected status”. They will be held to a different (lower) standard of behaviour than native white people. Incidents involving violence, theft, aggression and mob-handed criminality become the norm, but go largely unpunished among the “protected”.

At first, New Yorkers will struggle to believe the speed of the changes that come to undermine basic western social norms. You learn fast. Merely complaining about two-tier policing will be enough to trigger prosecutions for “racism”, as already evidenced in european kangaroo courts. Crafted by Mayor Mamdani and his cronies, new laws will be fast-tracked and enforced to punish anyone pushing back against the rapid switch to an aggressive anti-white socialist program. It was prised into London; it will be forced upon New York. Activist judges -funded, like Mamdani, by the bank of Soros- will ensure the scales are heavily tipped in favour of the immigrant parasite and against native-born white residents.

Intelligent New Yorkers will quickly realise a muslim-run city is not an acceptable place to raise children. Daughters are at particular risk from the extreme misogyny that is the trademark of Islamist incomers. Verbal and physical abuse of young white women in particular becomes a persistent danger. Many roving muslims hail from countries where females not disguised from head to foot in religious garb are viewed as vile sluts. Gang rape is not rare in certain African regions which contribute heavily to the spread of Islamic diversity. In many English towns, Pakistani-sourced rape gangs operated almost at will for decades, abetted and protected by activist police, judges and politicians at both local and national level. There is no reason to expect New York will escape a similar boom in well-organised migrant sex-crime.

While the upper reaches of the French government remain largely free of muslims, 19 lawmakers have already been elected. It is only a matter of time until French Islam approaches the kind of pernicious influence already present in England. There are currently 25 muslim Members of Parliament in Britain and the catastrophic levels of recent immigration means the next election could see that number double. With New York now in the Islamic pocket, Americans should expect an all-out effort to expand the already alarming volume of Islamic activists at every operational level, from councils to police departments and courts, the Senate and Congress.

The British population fell asleep at the wheel as the Islamic tide swept across our landscape. Gulled into grudging cooperation by fairy-tales of integration and assimilation that never happened (and never will) UK citizens watched in disbelief as tolerance was weaponised against them by the installation of NGO-funded anti-white political hubs. Only now are the consequences beginning to bite, as no-go areas (for white British) sprout and expand in major cities across the nation. Across the channel, much of Paris has been rendered uninhabitable for white French. A far-left coalition of Islamo-communism will soon be joining hands across the Atlantic, with strategies and funds shared and distributed through the corrupt lobbying systems now endemic in the west.

The traitorous principle of importing new voters to overrun the native electorate is not just entrenched but accelerating. Academics, civil servants and cynical corporate profiteers combine to leverage welfare-tourism against the existing domestic workforce. You end up paying for your enemies to replace you. The power of local elected officials -like Mayors- to open the mass-immigration floodgates is frightening. Under the guise of “devolving government to the locality” mini-governments are created within nation states, to promote anti-white discrimination that drives the native population elsewhere, opening ever-greater vistas for the anticipated migrant tsunami. The demographics are essentially a cascade of rapidly multiplying ersatz “communities” which descend into huge, hostile slums while simultaneously devouring spectacular amounts of taxpayer money.

Seen from the smouldering remains of the British Isles, the spectacle of an urban giant like New York being snatched into the Islamo-communist fold is sickening. Americans must not be reduced to spectating from a distance; that was the fatal error made in too many european states. Democrats and Republicans alike love to throw the word “democracy” around, often pleading that this precious gem is under existential threat. Well, it’s time to turn your threat-ometer up to 11. The followers of Allah see voting as a laughable western indulgence, a fool’s game, a trick to be used to garner unearned privileges in lands ripe for conquest.

Once voted in, the Islamist state ends democracy at a stroke. Behind each Mayor stands a mosque; behind each mosque a tribe; behind each tribe a distant -yet ever-present- royal family with incalculable financial power sucked from the sands beneath their slippered feet. All they want is the world. Oppose this now with every last thing you have or pack your bags, boys and girls. It’s up to you, New York.

End of the News/November 5, 2025

5