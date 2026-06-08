The ongoing intrusion, infiltration, and expansion of Islam inside America is not accidental––it is doctrinal. I am providing a sampling of Dr. Gawthrop’s extraordinary work because I believe it is impossible to solve a problem without understanding the problem. The American people have been misled––but knowledge is empowering and there is still time to save America from the creeping Islam that has engulfed Europe.

Islam is a challenger civilization, and we must remember that “At its core, Islam is a political system using religion as a unifying force characterized by a system of rules disguised as faith and foundational to a civilization.”

Knowledge is empowering––and now we are empowered with the information to confront and defeat Islam: the challenger civilization. Our time is now––while there is still time.

Read more >