Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, and Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Once upon a time––in 2017, according to VP JD Vance––a state senator from Ohio met an already-arrived conservative commentator and they had what is commonly known as chemistry. They connected. They liked each other. They agreed about major issues, except for one.

The state senator––that would be Mr. Vance––loathed President Trump and spared no invective to describe him as “America’s Hitler” and “Unfit for our nation’s highest office,” and “Trump is cultural heroin,” and “I’m a Never Trump guy…” But the conservative commentator––that would be Tucker Carlson––touted POTUS 45 relentlessly and was quite excited by the prospect of 45 becoming 47.

If you look at VP JD Vance’s alliances––particularly at the vicious anti-Semite Tucker Carlson and the confirmed globalist, Peter Thiel––and you listen to all of his statements that are the opposite of President Trump’s most cherished goals, his populism, his America-First agenda, there is no doubt that VP Vance is not on POTUS’s side, or on the side of the 77-million people who voted for him and continue to support him with great passion.

Read more >

.