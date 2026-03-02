The Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush administrations for the most part failed to act. The Obama and Biden administrations took it one step further by aiding Iran. President Trump first stood up to Iran and showed the Islamic terrorist state that there would be consequences.

“America can’t do a damn thing against us,” the ayatollahs mocked us as they killed our people.

For the first time in two generations, the smirks have been wiped off their murderous faces.

Image: Alain MINGAM/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images