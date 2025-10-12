Every week our city streets fill up with foreigners cheering and chanting their support for terrorists. The more chaos and aggression on display, the happier they seem. Because chaos, like terrorism and dictatorship, is nothing unusual for millions of the immigrants piling into europe. Many come from places where women are forced to marry close relatives and children are beaten like dogs. Machete combat is now a common sight on British streets; garbage is routinely dumped in rivers and fields. Third-world standards in what was a first-world country. State TV and media are desperate to hide the scale of the terrible changes immigration has made. The Britain displayed on television and radio does not exist. The truth is so ugly that reality itself has to be censored.

Read more >