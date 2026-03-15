It’s constant open season on whites and Jews, while Islam is treated as a race rather than a vile ideology, and when almost any comment that offends those with protected status (never whites or Jews) can result, in the UK, in a prison sentence.

But I know one thing for certain. I will never, ever think that the other side are motivated by love and kindness. Never. What they create, what they support, what they enact, is savagery and barbarism and brutal suffering inflicted on innocent people including children, for the crime of being from one of the only two races you are encouraged to hate. That’s what they back. And I have seen the attacks that prove it.

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