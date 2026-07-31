ESPN’s highest-paid sports commentator in history has decided it’s finally time to own his mistakes and apologize to Kyrie Irving — who took a public flogging. Kyrie took an $11,400,000 pay cut during the 21-22 NBA season and a $100,000,000 extension with the Nets to be unvaccinated. He refused to bend to New York’s COVID vaccine mandate. That cements his holdout as the largest financial sacrifice any athlete has ever made over an issue in history.

“It turns out that, no matter what the truth is behind all of this, Kyrie Irving did nobody wrong. We did him wrong. Hindsight-wise, it didn’t make him stubborn or selfish. It made him BRAVE.” Smith concluded his apology with one final statement that summarizes the Kyrie Irving vaccine mandate saga perfectly: “I did him wrong. And for that, I’m sincerely sorry.”

Make sure to listen to the full interview at the end.

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