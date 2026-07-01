Canada is more than a government.

It is more than Parliament, more than politics, more than the latest headline or the latest promise wrapped in a polished slogan.

Canada is the sound of gravel beneath work boots before sunrise. It is coffee in a thermos on a frozen January morning. It is wheat bending beneath a prairie wind, fishing boats returning with the tide, maple trees turning crimson in the fall, and neighbours who still show up when your world falls apart.

That is the Canada I know.

Being Canadian has never meant believing our country is perfect. It has meant believing it is worth protecting.

We are a people who build instead of burn. Who endure instead of surrender. Who argue fiercely, then help each other push a stranger’s car out of a snowbank because some things matter more than politics.

We inherited a nation that was built by people who accepted impossible odds because they believed the next generation deserved something better than they had.

They crossed oceans and they broke the prairie with little more than grit.

They fought wars they hoped their children would never have to fight.

They built communities where there had been nothing, and they did not ask for guarantees, they simply got to work.

That inheritance does not belong to governments.

It belongs to us.

Patriotism is not blind obedience. It is fierce loyalty to the country itself. It is loving Canada enough to celebrate what is good, defend what is worth preserving, and refuse to surrender hope when the road grows difficult.

Canada Day is not a celebration of politicians, nor was it ever meant to be. It belongs to Canadians.

It belongs to the truck driver hauling freight through the night, the farmer watching another storm gather on the horizon, the nurse working a double shift, the teacher staying late, the welder, the logger, the miner, the mechanic, the small business owner wondering how to make payroll, and the parent quietly carrying burdens no one else ever sees.

It belongs to every man and woman who gets up before dawn, puts in an honest day’s work, lends a hand when a neighbour needs one, and asks for little more than the chance to build a better life.

These are the people who have always carried Canada on their shoulders. Our greatest strength has never been found inside the walls of government. It has always lived in ordinary Canadians who refuse to quit.

So today I raise my flag, not because I believe everything is as it should be, but because I believe this country is still worth believing in.

Worth defending.

Worth improving.

Worth passing on.

Canada has weathered wars, depressions, recessions, disasters, and division. We will weather this moment too. Because governments come and go. Political movements rise and fall.

But Canada endures.

As long as there are Canadians willing to stand together, speak freely, work honestly, and refuse to give up on this remarkable country, there is every reason to believe our best chapters have not yet been written.

Happy Canada Day fellow patriots!

The maple leaf belongs to all of us.

Thank you Melanie in Saskatchewan - I couldn’t have said it better!

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