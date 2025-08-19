His efforts on the Ukraine war are not inconsistent, erratic or surprising. The Trump administration has brokered peace and ceasefires around the globe. Earlier this month we saw an Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement. Before that, in May, the US secured a Pakistan-India ceasefire following a rapid escalation between two nuclear powers with decades of animosity and on-off war between them. In June the White House brokered a Rwandan-Congolese peace deal. In the same month Trump gave limited backing to Israel (sufficient to strike Iran’s nuclear programme) but in a conditional way that confined the direct Israeli assault on Iran to 12 days of fighting. Peace deals or ceasefires have been similarly delivered between Serbia and Kosovo and between Egypt and Ethiopia. A successful Middle East tour saw cementing of communication between Israel and multiple Arab states, despite the issue of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

If the actions of this administration were being honestly reported, it would be clear that its desire to end conflicts is genuine, and has been unusually successful. One would think a US administration taking a lead in dousing war and reducing death tolls would be a good thing.

