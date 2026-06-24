Mark Carney, in less than a year and a half, has shown himself to be a far greater threat to Canadian Democracy than any President of the United States during our entire history.

Elected with a minority government, Carney worked around that annoying impracticality that blocked his ability to dictatorially impose his (read, WEF) policies on potentially unwilling Canadians represented by opposition parties by buying the requisite number of corruptible Conservative M.P.s to cross the floor.

Capitalizing on that coup, he recently attempted to pass the Liberal Bill C-5 through Parliament “expeditiously,” meaning eschewing Parliamentary debate. After all, if you have a majority government, why waste time with a debate that just might raise second thoughts in the head space of some backbenchers, or other democratic inconveniences.

And of course, Carney, continuing Justin’s “Save ‘Reliable Canadian Media’ Initiative,” is promoting the governmental vetting of social media, to ensure that Canadians, especially Canadian youth, only have access to information that is consistent with the policies and perspectives of the destructive Carney progressive agenda, designed to destroy Canada from within.

Lest anyone think that this is an exaggeration or complete falsehood, it is instructive to look at other previously successful, democratic, free-market, Western countries, such as Germany, France, England, Sweden, and Norway, for starters, whose Leftist leadership began their various countries’ descent into failure, discord and squalor, first by imposing open borders to very large numbers of MENA immigrants, few of whom sought to assimilate and adopt Western values and a Western identity. With relatively low employment figures, and large families, they represented a net drain on these welcoming countries’ economies.

A more pernicious effect was their sowing discord within Western societies, first by importing the virulent antisemitism from their native cultures, religion, and identities, unleashing a massive uptick in normalized antisemitism across the West, profoundly degrading several countries touched by this “iatrogenic” dissolution of pre-existing coherent countries.

However, the more disturbing take-home message involved the “Second Phase,” or “Globalize the Intifada” campaign, where a small but vociferous, activist, highly organized and very well funded segment of the recent, and now second generation of the immigrant minority, under the protective series of far-Left initiated protective “Islamophobia” and “Hate Speech” legislation, effectively silence voices seeking to salvage Canadian and Western values and identity, while simultaneously amplifying the alien political messaging, especially among Canadian youth.

Yesterday it was a murdered policeman in Montreal, with the government immediately disinforming the Canadian public about the central themes of the perpetrator’s “manifesto,” seeking to invert reality by framing him as a “Right-wing” fanatic, when the reality is that his extremist political views and identity were far more strongly congruent with the far Left; the very political views promoted by the Carney Liberal government.

Canadians who believe that the Carney government just represents “business as usual,”... slumber at your own peril. But do not be surprised if/when the first “Grooming/Rape Gang” surfaces north of the 49th parallel somewhere between the Atlantic and Pacific. Just as it did where such barbarity and cruelty was unimaginable 20 years ago...in England, Germany, Norway, France, Sweden, Belgium...the list goes on. Citizens of those countries never imagined where “being nice to immigrants,” without knowing anything about the immigrants, their lifestyle, values, and political goals might lead.

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Image: Mark Carney@X