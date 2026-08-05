Every deadly epidemic has a Patient Zero—the initial point of contagion from which the infection spreads unnoticed until the host is hollowed out from within. In the catastrophic collapse of Western self-preservation, Patient Zero has a name: Edward Said. Before Orientalism became the undisputed holy scripture of modern academia, its author needed a foundational myth. To sell a radical theory that casts the entire Western world as an irredeemable, predatory villain, Said knew he couldn’t simply present himself as a comfortable Ivy League professor. He needed the ultimate shield of modern moral immunity: he needed to be a victim.

The saddest thing is that you were canonized: every campus that assigns your book without challenge, every newsroom that repeats your language, every institution that raised a new priesthood of disciples and useful idiots to guard your name like scripture—these are all satellites of the same church; Columbia built the altar, and the world supplied the congregation.

Everything happening to us now, to our girls, to our cities, and to the innocent bleeding out under the banner of “resistance” is not an accident of history. It is your doctrine, executed exactly as designed. History will not forget your name. It will not forgive it either.

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