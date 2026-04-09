Bill C-9 recently passed its final vote in the House of Commons. If implemented, the bill would allow any Canadian citizen to be accused of ‘hate speech’, just as Neufeld was, based on social-media posts. Those accused could then be taken through a tribunal process and ordered to pay tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to a complainant who is permitted to remain anonymous. It is not far-fetched to imagine we might see many more cases like Neufeld’s emerging as a result. Indeed, just last week, after having referenced Yaniv again on X, I received an email from the ball-waxing fanatic himself threatening ‘litigation’.

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