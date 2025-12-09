A data breach at B.C’s Interior Health means thousands of employees’ information is for sale on the dark web. Health-care workers’ identities are repeatedly stolen; the agency denies it ever happened. The victims of fraud share their stories. Victims are silenced.

THIS IS REMINISCENT OF:

Post Office Scandal: The Full Story (So Far)

The UK Post Office Scandal is Britain’s biggest miscarriage of justice, involving over 900 sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted for theft/fraud due to the faulty Fujitsu Horizon IT system, leading to financial ruin, prison, and even death, with ongoing efforts to provide justice and compensation through inquiries, new legislation like the 2024 Act, and criminal investigations into Post Office/Fujitsu for corporate manslaughter as of late 2025.

NOTE:

Former Post Office chief executive, Paula Vennells, had her honour formally removed by King Charles III in February 2024, following public outrage over her handling of the Horizon IT scandal.

The honour was revoked for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” after a public petition following the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office gained over a million signatures.