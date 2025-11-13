While the CFIA claims their method of herding the fast-running birds into a kill pen and having hired marksmen elevated and metres away, repeatedly open fire at the flock was “appropriate and humane,” the supporters describe the event as anything but.

Just days ago, although seized by the state, the prehistoric creatures were healthy and asymptomatic since a sickness passed through their herd late last year. The CFIA declared the entire flock must die due to its “stamping out” policy for avian flu.

This whole ostrich slaughter is so criminal, cruel and heartbreaking that it has wounded my spirit. I feel like I’ll never be the same witnessing the heartlessness of my country. I feel ashamed to be a Canadian.

