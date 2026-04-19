“This is a major attack, if it is an attack. But we don’t know yet, and there’s so little curiosity. If this were a mosque, would the prime minister be on the ground here? Would he be making a statement? Would there be a task force to find out who did it?” he said.

“I don’t know if a synagogue was burned to the ground if the prime minister would give a damn, he doesn’t seem to care when they’re shot up by guns, but Christians seem to be one of the last groups that you can burn the churches down and people just shrug,” Ezra continued.

God bless Ezra Levant - the only one who seems to care. Please support him.

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