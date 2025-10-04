The organisers of Glastonbury have received no punishment for allowing terrorist support and booking terrorist-supporting acts. The bands have received no punishment for inciting violence and openly-supporting terrorism. The Government offered brief condemnation, and zero action. It’s been far more aggressive against Lucy Connolly than against these bands or pro-Hamas marches. The British Establishment has made it clear that rhetorical criticism of migrants and asylum seekers is a crime, but open calls for the murder of Jews (or white people for that matter) is not.

Every pro-Palestinian march in the UK has been an anti-Jewish march. It’s been a movement based on excusing and ignoring Palestinian terrorism towards Israeli Jews. Every one allowed has increased anti-Semitism in the UK. And the same applies to the incredibly weak and complacently indulgent responses to direct calls to violence, terrorism and Jew hatred from leftist music bands such as Kneecap and Bob Vylan.

Read more >