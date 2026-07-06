Oct 7, like Occupy Wall Street or Black Lives Matter, had become a social contagion and a hysterical cause that could be used to recruit a new army of political foot soldiers for the far Left. Riots and clashes blooded them; social media confrontations indoctrinated them and now they’re moving into higher office on behalf of the DSA.

The Democratic Socialists of America is a conclave of rich college kids. Their latest cause, hating Jews and Israel, is just more lipstick on the political pig that the country has been rejecting for well over a century. Socialism didn’t catch on in the late 19th century, despite fears that it would, it didn’t take off during the Cold War, despite some legitimate worries, and it’s not catching on now.

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