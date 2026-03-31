Sammy Woodhouse, who was raped and abused from the age of 14, said the inquiry would never go far enough for her and other survivors. She said: ‘Every single council and police force should be investigated and every (public) service, school, social care department. Let’s be honest, they are not going to do that.’ Ms. Woodhouse, who worked with former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe on an investigation into grooming, added: ‘Why are they only picking five places? We’ve been able to identify hundreds of towns and cities where it was taking place.

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Statement From Sammy Woodhouse

The national inquiry has made an update today. They need to be speaking with whistleblowers, parents, and people born from the rapes, as well as survivors, to give a better understanding of what has happened in the UK.

They also need to extend it beyond 30 years. This issue goes back many more decades.

They also need to investigate every council and police force in the UK. 5 locations is not enough.

It is a clear issue that this type of crime has been committed by a majority of Muslim men. Of course, some others are committing the crime; we live in a predominantly white country, but if we look at the demographics, it will reveal a problem we cannot ignore. We cannot shy away from the fact that Islam is a problem for the UK and our children and women.

The Rape Gang Inquiry set up by MP Rupert Lowe revealed evidence that our children have been raped, tortured, locked in cages, raped by animals, and murdered. This wasn’t just about sexual gratification; it was about degrading, destroying, and completely humiliating our children. The very authorities that are paid to protect and serve the people were complicit.

People were more afraid of being called racist or Islamophobic than stopping the worst crime ever committed on British soil. The sad truth is, it’s worse now than what it has ever been, and that’s because it’s been allowed to happen. We are told by the leader of our country, Keir Starmer, that we were jumping on a far-right bandwagon because we don’t want children raped. The majority of our own government said no to a national inquiry. They were forced into it because people like me, other activists, @elonmusk , and @RupertLowe10 refused to go away quietly and to take no for an answer. People do not have faith in their inquiry because they made it that way.

The Labour and Conservatives’ legacy will always be remembered for how they allowed a massacre of child rape for votes.

Our children, families and country deserve better!