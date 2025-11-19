Global Attack Against our Children and Parental Rights
In this episode, Tanya shares vital updates on the fight to defend parental rights and shield children from radical ideologies infiltrating Canadian institutions. She provides key insights from her recent trip to Washington, DC, where she collaborated with international teams and briefed congressional offices—including Congressman Stutzman from Indiana and Senators Cruz and RFK Jr—on the urgent need for a criminal investigation into Alfred Kinsey’s influence on global sex-education policy.