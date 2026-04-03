Conservative MP Jacob Mantle quotes Thucydides in a stirring defense of Canadian liberty against the encroaching censorship of Bill C-9. Why are Christian, Muslim, Hindu, and civil liberties groups all united against this bill? Find out why “just trust us” isn’t enough when it comes to your fundamental rights.

“I want to warn you, Mr. Speaker… I may read today from a very dangerous book.’ That book? The Bible. A book the government now wants to treat as hate speech. How can a nation literally carved from biblical truths now seek to criminalize those truths through Bill C-9? The antidote to hatred is not censorship. It is more speech. More truth. More freedom. Freedom is the sure possession of those alone who have the courage to defend it. Will you defend it? “

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