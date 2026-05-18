A former imam in east London has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for the systematic sexual abuse of seven victims from the local Muslim community, including girls as young as 12.

Sentencing him at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Judge Leslie Cuthbert condemned Khan’s “deliberate distortion of the Muslim faith” and said he had “weaponised their faith” against them while behaving as if he were untouchable.

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Image: Met Police