This is that the Iranian regime poses an intolerable threat to both America and Israel, against both of whom it has been at active war for 47 years and whom it remains determined to destroy; that despite the damage to its nuclear programme, missile batteries and proxy armies inflicted upon it by both America and Israel in last year’s 12-day war, it has been busily reconstituting all of them; and that the feverish pace of that infernal effort, alarmingly diminishing the window of opportunity to prevent an Iran armed for genocide becoming untouchable, meant time was fast running out.

