Conservative MP Larry Brock said Bill C-63 would “force Canadians into a false choice between their safety and free expression, instead of addressing the real issues,” and would silence Canadians “under the guise of security.” Brock said the legislation could result in long prison sentences for “mere words” judged to be “motivated by hatred.” While Brock said the government had claimed the bill was only aimed at applying strong penalties where a serious incident had occurred, he said the wording of the bill did not reflect this aim.

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