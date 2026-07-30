A visibly shaken Anthony Fauci could not even answer what color tie he was wearing as he had to be dragged out to Capitol Hill to answer questions about the government’s COVID-19 response, his private diary, and taxpayer-funded research in Wuhan.

Again and again, Fauci pleaded the Fifth — 111 times in all — even when senators asked him about a folder sitting directly in front of him, what day of the week it was, and whether he would simply turn around and look at people who said their lives were destroyed by COVID-era policies.

Lawmakers warned him over and over: the Fifth Amendment no longer applies to him because of Biden’s blanket pardon. He could admit everything and still walk away without prosecution.

Fauci had total immunity, and he still refused to tell the truth.

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