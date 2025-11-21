CANADA — IT’S ALMOST GO TIME! The Farmers’ Protest is TOMORROW.

Overnight, new meeting locations were added on the website — make sure you check where your closest convoy or protest point is. Go to the website here to get:

List of events near you

Mission Statement

Organize an event

farmersprotestcanada.com

This movement is growing fast, and tomorrow is going to be historic.

Share this post, invite your friends, drop it in every group you’re in — don’t let anyone miss this.

We need EVERYONE to push this out far and wide today!

Stand with Canada’s farmers. Stand for our food. Stand for our future.

