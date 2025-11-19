Well-intentioned racism, to achieve the vague objective of “equity,” is still racism. The only sure path to reconciliation, social harmony, and equal opportunity in Canada is the principle of equal rights for all, special privileges for none. When the law applies differently to some Canadians because of their race, ancestry, ethnicity, or descent, the predictable and inevitable outcome is strife, resentment, and fear.

It’s high time for Canada to reject all forms of racism, and embrace the principle of “equal rights for all, special privileges for none.”

Image: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck